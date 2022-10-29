DANVILLE — As a way to combat rising operating costs, Danville Area Community College’s Board of Trustees is looking at a voluntary separation program for employees.
According to Lara Conklin, executive director of college relations, the program under discussion is not solely a retirement incentive.
While it’s still in the development stage, if approved, the VSP will most likely be available to anyone who has been working full-time at DACC for a minimum of 15 years.
There was preliminary discussion on the proposed program, but no action taken by the board.
The description in the DACC board packet stated, “As a potential hedge against rising operating costs, the college administration is proposing for board discussion a range of options for an employee voluntary-separation program.”
In other recent action, the board removed a proposed action item regarding increasing fees at the Child Development Center. The last fee increase was in 2018.
The board also accepted a recommendation to explore hiring a part-time volleyball coach who would be charged with recruiting and determining the feasibility of reinstating volleyball as a DACC sport.
The board had a report from Corporate Education Executive Director Brittany Woodworth regarding customized training since she took the position in January.
Woodworth reported that her department delivered more than 575 credit hours of training to more than 2,200 participants during Fiscal Year 2021. The department worked with 15 different employers to deliver customized training, billing more than $315,000 for those training sessions.
In other board action, Marcie Wright, clinical coordinator/faculty of health information technology, was granted tenure. Full-time faculty members completing their third academic year are eligible for tenure.
Wright first came to DACC to complete her GED, and then later entered the Health Information Technology (HIT) program in its inaugural year.
After working in the field, she accepted the opportunity to return to DACC as the director of the HIT Program and expanded its reach to online students – even assisting students at another university when their program closed its doors.
She chose to return to the classroom so she could have more student interaction. While at DACC, Wright completed both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in her field, and she thanked the board for the tuition reimbursement program that made that possible.
