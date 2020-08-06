DANVILLE – Seven hundred child-sized cloth face masks filled a few long tables in a Danville Area Community College classroom.
The massive quantity of masks is the result of an appeal by Laura Williams, dean of adult education and literacy at DACC, who sought the public’s help a month ago in making cloth face masks to prepare children at a neighboring elementary school for the first day of school.
Susie Landers, assessment retention counselor in the adult education department, was in awe of hard work put forth by a number of DACC employees and others around central Illinois.
“There were several sewing machines set up at Mary Miller (Complex) for DACC employees to use,” she explained.
Not all of the masks were made in the Danville area.
“A woman from Mahomet made over 100 masks,” Lander said as she looked through all the colorful and cute fabric patterns used to make the masks.
“We’ve got boys masks’ and girls’ masks,” she said. “Some are reversible; some have mermaids, motorcycles and rainbows on them.
“It’s awesome,” Landers added. “What good community support we’ve had.”
Last year, the college partnered with nearby Meade Park Elementary School as part of DACC President Stephen Nacco’s BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal) challenge.
Williams’ BHAG was to help the schoolchildren at Meade Park develop a strong connection to DACC and think “college.”
In an effort to be a good neighbor and build a relationship with Meade Park, DACC staff collected children’s gloves, hats and mittens in December. The college also had plans to continue the partnership into the spring with visits from male mentors from DACC and the community who had volunteered to talk to the school’s large group of fourth-grade boys.
But the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools statewide and derailed DACC’s spring plans with Meade Park. The pandemic, however, made Williams realize that the Meade Park schoolchildren would need support from their collegiate good neighbor as well as lots of face masks.
With the Illinois State Board of Education requiring all students to wear face masks when schools reopen, Williams said she was concerned about children showing up to school without a mask or losing their mask.
Any masks that cannot be used by Meade Park students will be donated to Danville District 118 to be used in the other schools.
