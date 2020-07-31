DANVILLE – A new vice president of academic affairs for Danville Area Community College will be announced sometime early next month.
DACC President Stephen Nacco said approximately 50 candidates from “all over” applied to become the college’s next chief academic officer and “the face of teaching and learning.”
In-person interviews with three finalists – one local and two from the Midwest — wrapped up this week.
Nacco said he will take time over the weekend to contemplate which finalist he will recommend to the Board of Trustees next month.
“The three candidates were fabulous. It’s really an impressive group, and it’s unfortunate I can’t hire all three,” he said. “We finished the last interview (Wednesday).
“It’s critical that I give it the time and the measured thought needed,” Nacco said of making a decision. “It’s the most important decision I’ve ever made in hiring.
“It’s an important position as it’s the one responsible for teaching and learning on campus,” he added.
Whichever finalist the trustees approve at their Aug. 20 meeting will replace Executive Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Dave Kietzmann who retired at the end of June.
Kietzmann announced in April that he would retire after 50 years at the college, first as a student and then as a computer-programming instructor before moving through the ranks to become the executive vice president.
The Board of Trustees accepted Kietzmann’s retirement request at its April 23 meeting and named Kathy Sturgeon — who has been dean of math, science and health professions since 2011 — as interim vice president of academic affairs, effective July 1.
“Kathy Sturgeon already has made a transformation in that area, and she’s laid a nice groundwork, especially during the specter of a pandemic,” Nacco said.
A screening committee led by Becky Doss, administrative assistant to the executive vice president of instruction and student services, and consisting of six faculty members, three deans, Chief Diversity Officer Carla Boyd and Vice President of Student Affairs Stacy Ehmen reviewed the 50 applicants before narrowing them down to seven or eight candidates.
The committee interviewed those candidates via Zoom before recommending three to the finalist committee consisting of Nacco, Vice President of Operations Kerri Thurman, Human Resources Director Jill Cranmore, Chief Financial Officer Tammy Betancourt and Hoopeston Higher Learning Center Director Karla Coon.
“The three they sent forward are superstars,” Nacco said. “It’s a testament to Danville and Vermilion County that we attracted this caliber of candidates.
“All of them are pedigree because it’s got to be someone who can build and sustain academic programs and be laser-focused on student achievement,” he said. “They really have to be a specialist in teaching and learning.”
Nacco said he anticipates he will contact one of the three finalists by the end of the day Monday. The hiring would be contingent on a background check, negotiation of salary and the approval of the Board of Trustees on Aug. 20.
“This is arguably a more important job than the president,” he said. “I’ll be considering what is right for DACC in 2020-2021 and moving forward the next 10 years.”
