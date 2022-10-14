DANVILLE – Students, faculty and staff at Danville Area Community College celebrated Hispanic culture and traditions on Oct.12 – Hispanic Heritage Day.
The two-hour event in the DACC Student Union included music, food, games and displays.
Dr. Jon Wade brought three types of Latin coffees to his Connection Café, the Culinary program prepared tasty Latin treats and members of the DACC Pep Band percussion section gave a drumming demonstration.
Several students also contributed to a video describing what being Hispanic means to them. The video can be found on DACC’s YouTube page.
