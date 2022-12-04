DANVILLE – Students participating in DACC’S TRIO Student Support Services Program, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and Presidential Scholars combined forces to plan and host another successful Giving Tuesday event on campus, Nov. 29. The event has become an annual tradition for the student organizations.
Shanay Wright, Director of TRIO/Student Success Center at DACC, said, “Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving in which many individuals, non-profits, schools, places of business, etc. participate all over the world. The Giving Tuesday mission is to “transform the world through radical generosity.”
This year, the DACC contingent requested non-perishable food items, toiletries, personal hygiene products, and winter apparel for the event.
“Our goal was to collect items that our student population had a need for and could put to good use,” Wright explained. “The DACC Food Pantry and Clothes Closet are two essential resources for students on our campus. Our Giving Tuesday team, collectively, decided to support students across campus by requesting items to make sure these resources were replenished and ready to serve our students during the harsh winter months.”
“Giving Tuesday allows us to take a moment to think about the basic needs of our students and support them with these essential items which is a big factor in student retention and persistence. We want our students to know that we see them and genuinely care about their well-being. Giving Tuesday is designated as one day out of the year, but here at DACC, it is a daily out-pouring of supporting our students,” she said.
