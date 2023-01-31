DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College is celebrating Black History Month with several activities for students and events for the public.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- DACC students will celebrate Black History Month with games and popcorn at 11 a.m. in the Student Union.
- Ubuntu Fashion Show; 5:30 p.m.; Bremer Center. Cost is $15. This event is open to the public.
- DACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Games at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. vs. Spoon River at the DACC Mary Miller Gym. The Danville Legends are to perform at the half time show. This event is open to the public.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
- The Kings of Peace & It takes a Village – LeStan Hoskins will be speaking at 11:30 a.m. in the Student Union in Lincoln Hall. This event is open to the public.
- A Food Tasting and Displays also will be at 11:30 a.m. in the Student Union.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- DACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Games at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. vs. Parkland at the DACC Mary Miller Gym. This event is open to the public.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Baking Competition by DACC employees; 11:30 a.m.; Student Union.
- Ubuntu Dance Exhibition; 5:30 p.m.; Bremer Theater. Donations encouraged. Funds to go to a Minority Scholarship or ICONIC (TBD). This event is open to the public.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- Business After Hours (Staff & Community); TBA; Bremer Conference Center
For more information contact Stephane Potts at 217-443-8749 or s.potts@dacc.edu.
