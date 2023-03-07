DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees members later this month will vote on increasing DACC tuition.
The board discussed the proposed increase at its February meeting.
According to DACC board paperwork, “historically during the spring semester, DACC considers the rate of tuition and universal fees in making projections for the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Making early budget projections for the next fiscal year are always challenging; however, as we are emerging from global pandemic with decreasing enrollment, projecting FY24 revenue is an even greater challenge. During the Board Financial Retreat on Jan. 28, 2023 financial projections that included a tuition increase of $2 per credit hour and a mandatory technology/activity fee increase of $3 per credit hour was discussed. No change to the out-of-district, out-of-state and international rates was considered.”
The DACC board last year approved a $5 per credit hour in-district tuition increase and a $10 per credit hour out-of-district, out-of-state and international tuition increase.
The increases raised tuition last year from $145 per credit hour to $150 for in-district students. The universal fee remained at $25 per credit hour. The out-of-district, out-of-state and international rates increased from $260 to $270, in order to maintain compliance with Illinois state statutes.
In other recent board action, it approved additional employee retirements with the community college’s voluntary separation program.
The board in January and February approved the following retirements and voluntary separation program agreements with: Jamie Berthel, distinguished professor, rhetoric; Don York, distinguished professor, mathematics; Brian Fink, distinguished professor, business/accounting; Greg Holden, professor, philosophy; and Holly Nordheden, distinguished professor, technical services library.
The window for the voluntary separation program goes through June 30, 2023. Employees can apply and the requests go to the board for approval. There is a 90-day notice with an employee’s retirement through the program.
The board has approved four other retirements and agreements. The program is to help with DACC’s budget. Those participating in the voluntary separation program receive $25,000 for 15 years of service and $30,000 for 25 years or more of service.
In other action last month, the board approved: a door access and security camera system at a cost estimate of $750,000 to $1.2 million utilizing a job order contract with CORE Construction; purchasing an Amatrol Alternative Energy Learning System from Moss Enterprises for $39,405 for the wind and solar energy programs; a $70,000 information technology assessment with Wipfli; and revised general education outcomes.
