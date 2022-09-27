DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College board approved new course fees and a new budget last week.
According to the course fees resolution, “the cost of educational supplies, materials, program-specific software and equipment continue to increase annually. Course fees are assessed at the section level (one fee per course per student) to attempt to recoup a portion of these expenses. The last time these fees were increased was in the summer term of 2015.”
The fee increases: $55 to $65 for Level 1; $65 to $75 for Level 2; $100 to $125 for Level 3; and $150 to $225 for Level 4 courses. The new fees take effect with the spring term in 2023.
In other business, the board last week approved a new budget. The fiscal year 2023 budget shows $29,476,301 total budgeted expenditures for all funds.
The proposed FY2023 budget’s operational budget is $18,377,858. This is approximately 4.7 percent higher than the FY2022 operating budget. With the adoption of a FY23 budget at the state level, which resulted in a .4% decrease in DACC’s operating and equalization grants, as well as continued increases in local property taxes as a result of an increasing equalized assessed valuation, the college will be able to move forward by investing in human resources to maintain quality instruction and student service, provide training needed to meet the employment demands of the community, cover software increases, maintain the colleague SIS/ERP system in the Cloud, and cover estimated increases in health insurance premiums and utilities, according to DACC officials.
Depending on the fluctuation in the EAV, the tax levy rate is anticipated to be approximately 61.35 cents. The current rate is 61.77 cents.
The board also approved a $170,770 contract with Y&S Technologies for computer equipment.
In other board business, DACC President Stephen Nacco celebrated the college’s 2022 graduation rate of 43%, nearly twice that of the national community college average, 22%.
Tonya Hill, executive director of the Danville Area Community College Foundation, gave her annual update to the board, which included the news that the foundation awarded 658 scholarships worth $945,450 for this academic year. Also, 100% of qualified applicants who were attending DACC received a scholarship this year. This is the second year in a row for that achievement. Hill declared that her goal is to reach $1 million for scholarships next year.
She was accompanied by first-year Presidential Scholar Naomi Dolan who said attending DACC had been her dream since she first enrolled in College for Kids classes in 2012; and second-year Presidential Scholar Autumn Lange who received her Associate degree in May, but is taking a third year of courses at DACC in pursuit of her bachelor’s degree in business through the Franklin University 3 + 1 program. Lange was an All Star Jaguar last year and has been featured in DACC’s digital advertising campaign.
Dolan is a member of the DACC Pep Band and is trying out for the All Star Jaguars. She wants to make the most of her DACC college experience and appreciates the Presidential Scholarship. Dolan and Lange had enough dual credit earned during high school to have a year of coursework completed before they became full-time college students.
There also was discussion by the board regarding implementing volleyball as a women’s sport.
In board chairman Dave Harby’s words, a polite and “professional” group of supporters attended the meeting. The group made brief public comments in support of the idea.
The board took no action on the topic but asked for more information from the Athletics Department and college administration in order to consider it at a future study session.
The October board meeting date was moved to Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 pm due to planned travel (on college business) of both the chairman and vice chairman on what would be the regularly scheduled meeting date: Oct. 27.
