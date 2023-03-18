DANVILLE — Those wanting to participate in Danville Area Community College’s barbering school will have to wait a little longer.
DACC officials initially had hoped the barbering program would start in January this year, then by the end of March, after spring break.
However, approvals with the Illinois Community College Board and Higher Learning Commission and fire marshal inspections have taken longer than expected, officials said.
Officials decided it would be better to wait until fall to start the program.
The classroom space is in the former GNC location in the Village Mall in Danville, in the Burlington wing. Next door was a nail salon DACC will use for the barbering clinic and salon.
At this week’s board meeting, the DACC board approved a $2 per credit hour tuition increase and a $3 technology/activity fee increase for DACC students.
The increases will begin with enrollment for the summer semester. The increases will provide funds to allow the college to continue to support student engagement, retention, recruitment and success initiatives, provide current technology and recruit and retain talented faculty and staff, DACC officials stated.
The increase raises tuition from $150 per credit hour to $152 for in-district students. The technology/activity fee increase raises the universal per credit hour fee from $25 to $28. There is no change to the out-of-district, out-of-state and international rates is recommended. The seven-county Indiana rate would increase to $228, which is 1.5 times the in-district rate.
With the proposed increase in tuition for FY23, DACC’s tuition and fee rate will likely continue to be slightly above the FY23 average tuition and fee rate for all Illinois community colleges. An increase of $5 in the combined tuition and fee rate will generate approximately $200,000 of revenue.
In other business, the board recognized outgoing Trustee John Spezia and Student Trustee Olivia Logue; approved another voluntary separation program agreement and retirement of maintenance mechanic Larry Curtis; and heard a Second Chance Scholarship Program presentation.
The board also approved a $129,800 contract with CORE Construction, which includes Thompson Electronics Company as the supplier and providing installation, along with electric services provided by Glesco Electric, for a new Mary Miller Gymnasium sound system.
According to board paperwork, “With the technological advances in sound systems, along with continual poor quality, it has become apparent that it is time for the college to upgrade the existing sound system in the Mary Miller Gymnasium. A project of this nature, which requires a subjective determination of the needs of the college due to the desired quality of the output, along with the technological and electronic complexities, is a project that can be managed as a job order contract. CORE Construction is the job order contracting selected vendor for E&I Cooperative Services. E&I Cooperative Services is a member-owned, non-profit sourcing cooperative exclusively focused on serving the education community. As a member, the college has access to all of the vendors and contracts that E&I has procured through their competitive bidding process. Thompson Electronics Company is the company that upgraded the sound system in the Bremer Theater and it has been determined based on extensive research and testing, that Thompson Electronics could provide a system in the Mary Miller Gymnasium that would provide a high-quality sound system, as well as meet technological and electric requirements. The project estimate, including job order contract fees to CORE Construction and a 10% contingency, is $129,800. Funding for this project will be provided by proceeds from the 2022 Technology and Equipment Bonds.”
The board also approved: Johnson Controls as the door access/camera system vendor with an estimated project total, including a 10% contingency, of $1,209,000; purchasing computer equipment from Y&S Technologies for $89,208; and new degrees and programs of Associate of Applied Science in Music Business and Media Production Degree; Music Business and Media Production Certificate; Advanced Media Production Certificate; Media Production Certificate; Audio Production Certificate; and Video Production Certificate.
