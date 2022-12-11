DANVILLE – Two art students at Danville Area Community College received honorable mention awards at the 68th Annual Fall Juried Exhibition at the Link Gallery in Paris, Ill.
Marlee Harper was honored for her submission, Apple, while Brook Barrett was honored for Zebra.
The Link Gallery’s Fall Show is open to both professional and amateur artists from within a 100-mile radius of Paris 18 years or older. Works entered in the show must be from the past five years and must not have been in a juried show at the Gallery previously. This year there were 65 entries and 12 ribbons awarded. The judge was Jan Kappes, an artist from Charleston, Ill.
Marlee Harper is a freshman Fine Arts major currently enrolled in Art History 1. Brooke Barrett is a sophomore Fine Arts major enrolled in Drawing 1. Both students are members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and graduates of Danville High School.
While Harper is new to the Fine Arts program, Barrett has taken several art courses at DACC. Zebra was originally completed in May as a project for her Painting 1 class.
“It’s great for the students to have the opportunity to show in ‘real world’ circumstances,” Art Professor Ronnie Johnson said. “I’m proud to say our students can compete with the best the area has to offer. They are consistently outstanding and make me very proud.”
