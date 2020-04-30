DANVILLE – Some of Danville District 118 schools have been setting times and dates during which parents can pick up their children’s belongings. Some schools have pick-up days starting Friday.
Teachers at each school have gathered their students’ belongings and individually bagged them for pick-up. Parents are to remain in their vehicle during pick-up times. Bags will be placed in the backseat or trunk of the vehicle. Pick-ups will take place at each school during the times and dates that follow.
Danville High School: No information provided yet.
Edison Elementary: No information provided yet.
Garfield Elementary: Last names beginning A-G, 8-9 a.m.; last names beginning H-M, 9-10 a.m.; last names beginning N-T, 11 a.m. to noon; and last names beginning U-Z, noon to 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Garfield. Please line up in cars on Oak Street heading south. Walkers may walk up to the gym (glass doors) facing English Street. The school nurse also will return students’ medicine at this time.
Kenneth D. Bailey Academy: 7-11 a.m. May 12 and 4-7 p.m. May 14, at KDBA.
Liberty Elementary: No information provided yet.
Mark Denman Elementary: No information provided yet.
Meade Park Elementary: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 1. Please enter at the back of the school using Baumgart Street.
Northeast Elementary Magnet: Kindergarten, 8-9 a.m.; first grade, 9-10 a.m.; second grade, 10-11 a.m.; third grade, 11 a.m. to noon; fourth grade, noon to 1 p.m.; fifth grade, 1-2 p.m.; and sixth grade, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Northeast’s circle drive.
North Ridge Middle School: Seventh grade, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Monday, May, 4; and eighth grade, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Pick-up will be in the circle drive. If parents have children in both grade levels, belongings may be picked up on either day.
South View Upper Elementary: 9-11 a.m., 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. every day from Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8. Please enter the parking lot by the Danville Stadium and follow the signs.
Southwest Elementary: 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Southwest.
