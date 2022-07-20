DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school officials plan to have the Vermilion County Museum involved with the opening of the time capsule found during demolition of the former Cannon Elementary School.
That's what's been done in the past, Superintendent Alicia Geddis told the school board at its Wednesday meeting.
Geddis read from a book about the school district's history written by former superintendent Mark Denman.
She read that with the decline in enrollment and the school district's vulnerable fiscal position in 1982, a committee toured the schools and recommended Cannon, Fairchild and Roselawn schools be closed.
The Fairchild School Reunion Committee had reunions and members were present when capsules were opened. They took the 1940 cornerstone of the school. When it was opened in 2007, they found newspapers, class lists, student work and other items that were donated and are now at the Vermilion County Museum, Geddis said.
For the former Douglas School, on July 22, 2006, there was a ceremony at Douglas Park to open its time capsule found in its cornerstone. It contained postcards, staff directory and other items. Contents also are now at the Vermilion County Museum. The cornerstone is on the lawn at Danville High School.
Geddis said it's her recommendation to allow the Vermilion County Museum to open the Cannon time capsule.
"We can video tape it, or stream it, so that our students can see it. It can be an event. Teachers can participate, and we can do guessing about what we think is in it and it can be a whole thing that we do at the Vermilion County Museum," Geddis said about also having those capsule items stored at the museum.
School board members thought that was a great idea.
In other discussions, Geddis said students need to be registered for the new school year by July 31.
During two days of centralized registration in June, "participation was low," she said.
She said they are asking parents to avoid enrollment delays on the first day of attendance. There is no way to schedule bus transportation with registration delays. That means there will be delays on when those students can come to school, she said.
Geddis said First Student bus service also is facing staffing shortages.
Registration information can be found at the top of the school district's website. There also will be an educational fair and registration opportunity at Fair Oaks, 1607 Clyman Lane, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 27. Staff will be there to assist with registration if needed.
Another registration opportunity will be at the DROC (Danville Restoring Our Community) neighborhood cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Garfield Park.
Geddis said they have signs out on the roadways too about school registration.
Aug. 12 is the first day for traditional calendar students for the 2022-2023 school year.
The board also approved amending school calendars again to give teachers time off during the same week after parent-teacher conferences. This affects November and April school days.
In D118 staff changes: Brent Lockhart is a new assistant principal at Mark Denman Elementary School; Steve Martin is a new assistant principal at South View Upper Elementary School; and Michael Williamson from another school district was hired as an assistant principal at DHS.
The school district still needs teaching assistants, personal aides and hall monitors. The district has about seven elementary teacher vacancies, nine at South View, 11 at North Ridge and some science teacher vacancies at DHS. DHS and North Ridge have dropped classes due to the lower enrollment, officials said.
In other business Wednesday night, NAACP President Ed Butler presented two $500 scholarships to Izabel Juarez, who applied for the 2022 NAACP scholarship and the Delores “Pat” Sapp scholarship. Juarez will be attending Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.