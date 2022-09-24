DANVILLE — Danville School District 118 officials say Mark Denman Elementary School is a bit unique in its student learning challenges.
Officials have identified 31 students who need to have more intensive social emotional counseling sessions.
Of those, eight students have been identified for grief counseling. The students have experienced a loss of a loved one in their immediate family to violence, said Principal Stacie Sollars.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said, "She's had eight students who have either lost a parent or sibling murdered this school year."
Sollars said they have five additional students experiencing trauma through abuse or another traumatic event.
There also are 18 students who have sensory and other issues that they need additional support with. Those students could use some intensive SEL (social-emotional learning) or behavior interventions, she said.
"We need help to help them," Sollars said.
The school has one social worker right now to help students.
Geddis said one day she visited, there were five children who are considered "runners," children who run, and three screamers. One screamed for hours.
"The staff that it takes to keep the kids from running out of the building, they were stretched so incredibly thin," Geddis said. "They did a phenomenal job. You guys did a phenomenal job, but we need some help."
She said she approached Gateway Family Services of Illinois, a non-profit mental health agency in Potomac, which already is helping at North Ridge Middle School.
Strategies are: Tier 1 services for all students and staff; Tier 2 for small groups; and Tier 3 for individual and out of class services. There are calming strategies for students with autism, ways to create calming spaces, training and a regulation station for staff. Other strategies: animal-assisted groups, clinical consultation for tricky classroom behaviors and one-on-one sessions.
Part of Gateway's proposal reads for one-on-one sessions on site, "Improve students' mental health by providing individual psychotherapy through science-based experiential forms of therapy to assist students in addressing the symptoms of trauma. Improve mood regulation and impulse control, as well as improve overall academic performance and reduce negative behaviors."
Gateway has equestrian therapy with horses.
The board approved the $139,900 cost with Gateway Family Services with a 4-0 vote. Board members Darlene Halloran, Johnnie Carey and Shannon Schroeder were absent.
The school board earlier this year approved a $104,500 contract with Gateway Family Services for social-emotional learning opportunities at North Ridge Middle School.
Geddis said this is a start. She'll likely be back for more services. Gateway also is securing more staff.
Geddis said Gateway's Michael Remole also has national counseling partnerships.
Sollars added that the school's families struggle sometimes in attaining these counseling and therapy services. This is a way the school district can help.
She said it will help students become more self-aware and help with coping strategies and support systems. This will give staff support and encouragement as well, she added.
"The end goal is that we are able to meet the needs of our students so they are able to learn and be successful," Sollars said.
School Board President Randal Ashton said the price tag seems high with Gateway. They will try it and see how it works, he added.
Ashton said they will wait and see if this was a judicious use of this money.
"You never know unless you do it," he said. "Obviously we're trying a lot of things this year. My expectations are that a lot of things happen. We just have to see if this program works."
If it does what it says it will do, this will be wonderful, he said.
Geddis said they will be visiting the other schools to see what services can support them too.
In other reports, Geddis said they have about 20 high school students who have applied to be teaching assistants in elementary schools, with many going to Mark Denman Elementary School. They will be in the hallways, cafeteria and available after school. Some don't have vehicles, and the district is helping with transportation.
