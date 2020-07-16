DANVILLE – Danville District 118 parents will be able to decide during registration whether they prefer their children to have a blended in-person and virtual learning experience or an all-virtual learning experience from home this fall.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, registration will be conducted differently this year.
“ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) said all schools need to provide online registration,” Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Beth Yacobi said.
Parents with students returning to District 118 will be able to access the online registration forms, starting Wednesday, July 22, through a tab on the Skyward Family portal, which is the same location where parents access their student’s grades.
“The forms will look the same, and all they have to do is fill it out and hit submit,” she said.
Parents of new students to District 118 will access a different online registration portal on a separate website starting Friday, July 24. The website address hasn’t been announced yet.
“The new students will have a completely different website and portal to register at,” Yacobi said.
All registration will end Wednesday, Aug. 12.
“It gives us enough time for staff to go out and help parents,” she said, adding that plans are in the works for staff to go to Fair Oaks to assist with registration.
Yacobi highly encouraged parents to register online.
“We will have a lot of support for parents and screen shots that show the process step-by-step,” she said. “It takes five minutes and it will be painless.”
An in-person registration event has been set for Aug. 3-5, at Liberty Elementary School.
“We have to exercise strict social distancing and PPE wearing, and no children will be allowed,” Yacobi said. “It will be a slow process.”
Making a choice
During registration is when parents will be asked to select one of two learning options for their child during the fall semester.
“They must register first before they can select an option – either all-virtual or blended,” Yacobi said.
“That is your decision for the next nine weeks for elementary school and for the fall semester for high school,” Superintendent Alicia Geddis said, adding that the district cannot accommodate changes in learning options in the middle of the fall semester.
District officials revealed to the school board Wednesday night how school days will be scheduled in the fall at the various schools if a blended learning experience is selected.
All prekindergarten and elementary students will attend class in-person every day for either a half-day in the morning or a half-day in the afternoon.
“We’re trying to reduce the number of children in a classroom,” Yacobi said.
At South View Upper Elementary, North Ridge Middle and Danville High schools as well as Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, students will follow a staggered A Day/B Day schedule in which some students will attend class in-person on some days and work on lessons virtually from home on their “off” days.
“It will be a shortened day,” Geddis said. “But it is our intent to serve breakfast and lunch every day.”
Geddis, however, told the board that the logistics of busing the students to their school was still being worked out.
“With this model, we have to build a transportation schedule around it,” she said.
Board President Bill Dobbles said he believed the all-virtual learning option would be a good alternative for district staff and parents of children who are hesitant about returning to the classroom.
“A number of parents and staff are concerned about coming back face-to-face,” he said. “Remote learning will provide an option for those teachers and students.”
Board member Shannon Schroeder said, “I would like to know what the school day is going to look like so, as a community, we can know how to prepare our children.”
“The learning environment is going to be different,” Geddis said. “The minute someone presents (COVID-19) symptoms, the 14-day quarantine cycle starts, and it’s going to severely disrupt the (education) process.
“We are going to need a contact tracer,” she added. “It’s going to take a lot of coordinating.”
Board member Dr. Randal Ashton said, “It isn’t just about keeping staff and students safe, it’s about keeping the community safe.
“We hope the education plan presented tonight isn’t the education of the future,” he said.
