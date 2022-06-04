DANVILLE — As Danville High School seniors graduate today, 10 percent of the 191 graduates are receiving full ride scholarships to college, with another about 27 percent receiving scholarships paying 5-80 percent of tuition and costs.
The students and their families also will be walking past approximately 25 giant signs with local job postings as they enter into the graduation ceremony, showing local career opportunities.
Danville School District 118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis told the school board at Thursday night’s special meeting, that some seniors are going to Danville Area Community College and various other schools such as New York University and Eastern Illinois University. Others are going into the military and trades, such as to be a plumber.
Student’s college major interests vary from education to computer science to aerospace engineering.
Geddis told the board and public, make sure you tell these students, job well done.
Geddis met with 108 of the seniors. There were also 72 early graduates.
She assisted with resumes, financial aid applications and scholarships.
Geddis heard about the employment crisis in Vermilion County and a lot of high-paying jobs that are open, through her involvement with Vermilion Advantage. She said she has DHS kids who are about to graduate, and they need jobs and need the ability to pay for school.
The D118 board Thursday night approved a Grow Your Own Summer Student Work Program to assist students with their careers. Graduating seniors will be hired for part-time summer employment internships who are pursuing careers/degrees in teaching, technology, culinary arts and trades. The students, age 17 or older, will work a maximum of 300 hours in June and July and be paid $12 an hour. Supervisors: teaching – MaryEllen Bunton, director of curriculum; technology, Annette Hummel, director of technology; trades, Harvey “Skip” Truex, director of buildings and grounds; and culinary, Zetta Piggott; director of food service.
School board members heard from some students about their future plans and scholarships received. The school board members said it does their hearts good in hearing what plans students have for their futures.
Geddis also has set up a scholarship fund for about 15 students, mostly pursuing education careers, to receive $250 each.
She said those scholarships are paid by her, personally.
Geddis said these have been the best days for her in her position in the last five years.
“It’s committed me back to education,” she said about meeting with the seniors.
“What you’ve done for me, you don’t know,” she told some of them who were in attendance at the board meeting.
Board president Randal Ashton said, “We planted a lot of seeds. Hope they grow into really strong trees in a few years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.