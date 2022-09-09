DANVILLE — As of Wednesday this week, Danville School District 118 had about 1,000 fewer students enrolled districtwide than last year.
Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education John Hart told the school board this week that the school district had about 5,400 students mid-year last school year and ended the 2021-2022 school year with about 5,200 enrolled.
“Right now, we just have a few over 4,200 registered across the district,” Hart said.
School officials report that students continue to be registered daily. There were 90 students being processed earlier this week to start school.
School board member Christopher Easton said it’s awesome to have students back in classes, looking at the last couple years everyone has had with the pandemic.
He also said the public needs to slow down when driving around the schools.
Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Beth Yacobi last week, at the end of August, said the school district had pushed through around 350 late student registrations the week prior. School has been in session about a month now.
If students register late, they can’t attend school the next day, due to officials checking all requirements.
Bus transportation routing changes also have occurred due to the late enrollments.
Also Wednesday, the board heard: a fine arts update with plans for a fine arts day; Lauren Lenstra from Hope Center and who works with the school district has been selected as the 2022 Citizen of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Social Work; and about community partnerships, including with local churches and the Salvation Army, helping students at Mark Denman Elementary School.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis also told the board the veterans’ concert in November will be different this year. The VA still is not allowing veterans to come out and participate, she said. WITY Radio is having a concert with the Army Jazz Ambassadors at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Danville High School.
She also thanked parents for being patient on the bus transportation issues. “We’re not there yet,” she said.
In addition, Geddis told the board they are working to get high school students at Danville Area Community College into elementary schools to help as teaching assistants and hall monitors.
Geddis too said D118 fall sports have started and she encouraged the public to check out a game, match or meet.
In other business, the board approved:
- Dismissal of an education support professional employee for reasons other than reduction in force.
- An approximately $270,000 contract with Prairie Farms for dairy products for the 2022-2023 school year, and approximately $40,000 contract with Gordon Food Service for produce. Only one bid was received for produce and three bids for dairy products from advertisements in the Champaign News-Gazette.
- Every Student Succeeds Act/Title I school improvement plans for 2022-2023 to address measuring academic progress and monitoring goals. For example: a math goal for Edison Elementary School is to have 18 percent (23 students up from 16 students in spring 2022) of Edison first through fourth grade students score at or above the 60th percentile by May 2023 in Fastbridge aMath. There are also reading and attendance goals.
- A cooperative agreement with VASE (Vermilion Assocation for Special Education) for an audiologist. D118 will reimburse VASE for 50 percent of the services provided and VASE will invoice D118 for one-fourth payment near the end of each quarter. Kristin Pitlik, VASE audiologist, has a salary of $67,847, plus benefits.
- An agreement with Lance Mahome, child and adolescent psychiatric consultation clinic assistant, at a rate of $19.50 an hour.
