DANVILLE — After two years without ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate) active shooter response training for Danville School District 118 staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, all employees will again have the training on Friday.
The training will occur during a half-day professional development day on Friday, as students only attend school in the morning. D118 staff in the afternoon will undergo ALICE training through the Danville Police Department School Resource Officer program which has certified ALICE instructors.
“The old model was to lock down and hide. This is different where you absolutely try to inform as many people what’s going on in the building, but then also it’s counter attacking and getting away, getting out of the building, getting away from the shooter as soon as possible,” said Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Beth Yacobi.
Prior to the pandemic, they did ALICE training every year.
“The last couple years we’ve not be able to, so it’s time to get right back on it, refreshed; and I think it’s even more important even than weapons detection, is knowing what to do ... ,” she said of emergency situations and executing what they’ve been trained to do.
All employees will be undergoing the training at Danville High School or North Ridge Middle School.
In other school safety measures, D118 Buildings and Grounds Operations Supervisor Seth Oldfield also said they will be piloting new locks on DHS classroom doors.
They have the locks already for exterior doors. It makes access a lot easier when, such as if they have a staff member leave, they can turn off that staff member’s access immediately instead of trying to retrieve a key from them, Oldfield said.
They also can immediately put DHS on lockdown from the buildings and grounds office with the flip of a switch, with the new interior locks, he said, adding that it locks all doors including on offices and classrooms.
The new lock system also gives the school district an audit of who has gone in a classroom and when, Oldfield added.
They hope to pilot it later this year, depending on when the locks come in.
It took them a little while to find an interior lock that matched the D118’s access program it has now. They wanted a global view of what’s going on in the district, Oldfield said.
Yacobi said with the focus after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, it’s the idea of their administration checking doors every day.
“They pull on the door, make sure it’s latched,” Oldfield said.
“It’s a sad reality in today’s world,” Yacobi said about school shootings. “But we’re doing our best to keep everybody safe.”
In other safety measures, Yacobi said the weapon detectors, which are not normal metal detectors, started being used at the start of the 2022-2023 school year at DHS last month.
DHS Principal Tracy Cherry said the weapon detectors are going smoothly, with students getting used to them and the protocols.
The weapon detectors can be set off, with a red light, when students go through them with some three-ring binders and if students don’t go through the middle of the detectors, but are too close to a side, according to Yacobi.
The weapon detectors were at the last DHS football game, and Cherry said starting with the Sept. 16 football game, they’ll be requiring small, clear bags. Attendees will no longer be allowed to bring in large bags or purses to the game.
“We have too many of that,” she said of the big purses. This is in line with Champaign and other schools that have this policy, she said.
DHS is the only Danville school currently using the weapon’s detection and clear backpacks for students.
North Ridge Middle School administration and staff are in favor of clear backpacks and at least one set of weapon detectors, Yacobi said, adding that any proposal would need to be approved by the school board.
Yacobi said there is a difference between the metal detectors and weapon detectors. The weapon detectors have an electromagnetic field that goes through anything and looks for weapons and their shape.
Metal is a part of it, but it isn’t just metal because students can walk through with change in their pocket or could be wearing belt buckles.
“It’s definitely more weapons detection than it is metal detection,” Yacobi said.
The detectors are set to the calibration that National Football League and Major League Baseball stadiums use to let the public in.
Anyone coming into DHS, including staff and the public, go through the detectors. There are sets at the circle drive and clock tower entrance at DHS.
The five detector sets include two mobile units for events such as football games.
Oldfield said the detectors are set one level below the TSA (Transporation Security Administration) at airports. That’s why people don’t have to take off their belts and take out their keys.
Students have to take their Chromebook laptops out of their clear backpacks to go through the detectors.
In addition to some three-ring binders, the detectors have gone off for umbrellas.
Yacobi said they can adjust the detector’s sensitivities. If something sets off the detector, there is a red light and secondary wanding is done.
D118 officials are monitoring what the detectors are picking up.
If they get a high false positive rate, then they will adjust the detectors. But school officials want to stay above where they need to be for the standard, Oldfield said.
The detectors are waterproof, he added, saying they also run on battery, which is how they can be used outside.
Oldfield added that the detectors are set to have a faster flow rate of people through them than standard detectors at airports and other places.
“This is instantaneous,” he said.
Yacobi said the DHS staff have been fantastic and they’ve developed a routine and it flows with the students. D118 officials were a little concerned on student backup at detectors, but they’ve been wonderful, she said.
Additional video cameras also have been added inside and outside DHS.
Oldfield said all four corners of the building are covered, with a 180-degree view.
Stairwells and places that typically didn’t have them, have them now, Yacobi said.
Oldfield said the video cameras upgrade was completed in three phases. The first phase added about 15 cameras and involved switching them from analog to digital, with much better quality.
Phase 2 added about 26 additional cameras.
“I think our grand total right now is around 180 cameras in the building,” Oldfield said.
Additional video cameras have been added at other schools, including North Ridge.
Another measure hasn’t moved forward yet involves vape detectors in bathrooms at DHS. There have been supply chain issues in getting those.
DHS officials also are not moving forward with cell phone bags that would lock up student’s cell phones during the day.
Yacobi said a cell phone survey showed parents overwhelmingly wanted students to have access to their cell phones in case of an emergency. She said there are cell phone rules in the classroom.
