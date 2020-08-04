DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school board members on Wednesday will discuss a setback to the district’s plans to reopen the schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) recently informed her that Liberty and Meade Park elementary schools would be limited to only 50 students and staff in each building because of the schools’ open classroom concept.
“We had a whole discussion (with ISBE) about open spaces, and then I remembered I had two open schools,” she said Monday.
“I contacted the (Vermilion County) Regional Office of Education and they reached out to the State Board of Education and the Vermilion County Health Department to get a determination,” Geddis said.
“The State Board of Education has indicated that Liberty and Meade Park are open schools and we can only have 50 in a space, so we need a new plan,” she said. “We’ve been working on it for a week.
“Any (classroom) space has to be divided by a floor-to-ceiling fire-rated wall,” Geddis added.
In addition to the challenges at Liberty and Meade Park, Geddis indicated there are some other issues that may push back Aug. 31 as the first day of school for students.
“Staffing is still an issue, and we’re still trying to work out the transportation,” she said.
Missing from Wednesday night’s agenda are new proposals for Danville High School marching band and show choir practice. The school board rejected both band and show choir proposals at its July 22 meeting.
The marching band and show choir proposals were similar to DHS’ contact sports practice proposal, which the board approved June 17, and followed the same guidelines set forth by the Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Marching band practice sessions tentatively were scheduled to take place Aug. 17-21 and 25-27. Show choir practice, which would focus only on choreography and not on singing, was supposed to take place this weekend with a professional choreographer from out of town that had been scheduled last year to stop in Danville.
Geddis said a new band proposal was expected at the Aug. 19 board meeting.
“It’s not on the agenda because it is not ready to be presented to the board,” Geddis said.
Also Wednesday, the board will:
• Consider paying $3,500 in annual membership dues to the Large Unit District Association.
• Consider approving bids from several Midwestern businesses totaling $61,639 for custodial supplies for the 2020-2021 school year. The total cost is $15,847 less than what the district paid last year for custodial supplies.
