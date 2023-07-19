DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board Wednesday night approved spending potentially more than $500,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds on additional support services for students.
According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grants have provided federal pandemic relief funding to enable schools to operate safely during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and support social-emotional and academic recovery.
School Board President Randal Ashton said the school district is fortunate to have these funds now to pay for these programs, but the funding will not continue forever.
The D118 board heard previous school year reports of student progress in each of the programs and approved new school year contracts of: $155,000 with It’s In Your Head LLC for stress relief sessions and professional development for students and staff; about $100,000 for East Central Illinois Community Action Agency tutorial services; DEF 20 Program with Dennis Forrest for up to $60,000 for physical and social health support through wellness and weight training and nutritional information; and up to $195,000 for It Takes a Village Mentoring Program to serve about 100 students with its in-school lunchtime mentoring program that starts with third-graders.
“It works for us,” said Mitzi Campbell, Kenneth D. Bailey Academy principal on student behavior de-escalation and energy and stress relief exercises with It’s In Your Head.
Other principals and teachers commented on the other programs too, saying that they are seeing improvements in student behavior and grades.
The board also approved Project Success partnerships.
In other business, the board approved additional weapons detection capabilities at Danville High School along with video auditing of incidents. The four-year lease and installation of a Motorola/Evolv dual path weapons detection system is $62,212 for year 1 and $54,650 for the next three years for a total of $226,162 with BeckTech/Barback Communications of Urbana.
The board also approved:
- A collective bargaining agreement memorandum of understanding with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 to add $1 to the hourly wage on the current wage schedule for each step in the skilled maintenance category for the 2023-2024 school year and $1.50 to the hourly wage for 2024-2025. Hourly wages would be up to $31.25 the first year and $32.75 the second year. The reason for the raise is to retain current and attract new skilled workers, according to the resolution. This is for electricians, heating and air conditioning labor, plumbers, carpet/painters.
- Replacement of the district’s video management system and necessary technology hardware at a total cost of $379,340 with Milestone Systems/Bennett ESC Inc. and Dell Technologies and ServerSupply Inc.;
- A copier lease for 110 machines for $104,576 per year for a total of $522,884 over five years with Watts Copy Systems.
- A contract with Ashby Therapy Solutions for two speech and language pathologists at $90 an hour for three days in person and three days teletherapy for special education students.
- A contract with Taylor Speech Therapy for $100 an hour for 10 hours per week for services and case management in special education. Any additional hours would be $150 an hour.
- Crosspoint day services program for 18-to 22-year-olds for $16.48 an hour, the state rate, for four to five students for up to four days a week. The cost could be $57,350 for the school year to be paid with Individuals with Disabilities Education Act or Medicaid funds.
- Field trip request for the Band of Vikings and color guard to Indianapolis.
- Pre-school for all expansion program memorandums of understanding for dental, mental health and medical services.
DHS principal Jacob Bretz told the board that DHS’s AP Government class taught by Sue Sadler had 50 percent of students scoring a passing 3 or higher on a 5 scale for the AP test for college credit. Two of the students received a score of 5.
The board heard a centralized registration update on more than 2,500 registrations in two days earlier this week.
Retired choir teacher Jennifer Woodrow received a distinguished service award from the Illinois Elementary School Association in music.
Board member Kim Corley expressed concern about the 20 resignations of school district employees in the most recent human resources report. Some are longtime teachers and staff. She asked that the school district compile reasons for the resignations.
As part of the staff changes and final HR report: Elizabeth Cosat, is moving from special education teacher at DHS to DHS assistant principal; Rachel Webber is moving from instructional coach to special education facilitator; Tyler Weidenburner is moving from custodian to assistant director of buildings and grounds; custodian Matt Lewis is now custodial supervisor; Markesha Parker is back from Urbana as assistant director of human resources; and Assistant Superintendent John Hart rescinded his retirement request (date to rescind: June 29, 2026).
