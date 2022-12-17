DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board Wednesday night approved a $2.22 million contract for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrade at Mark Denman Elementary School.
The contract is with United Mechanical Group Inc. of Champaign.
Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex said the school district last had HVAC upgrades at that school 10 years ago.
He said this upgrade should last 30 years.
The bid was the lowest of three received.
The board also approved a $66,484 contract with Midway Contracting Group LLC of Orland Park for Danville High School floor tile and mastic asbestos abatement over two break periods. Four bids were received, with Midway’s being the lowest.
Truex said work will be completed during holiday break.
The board also approved a 2022 school district tax levy that’s a 4.99 percent increase from last year, with the levy amount of $19,439,733.
In addition, the board approved a resolution abating a portion of the tax levied for 2022 to pay debt service on the taxable general obligation school bonds.
The board also went into closed session for student discipline.
In other business, the board approved:
- Purchasing 12 time clocks from School Technology Associates for $32,076. Current time clocks don’t work with the Qmlativ application the district has adopted starting July 1 and beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. The cost is being split between buildings and grounds and also food service. One goes in each school and one in the warehouse and one in the building and grounds annex for programming. The school district just bought some time clocks in 2019 and 2020. The time clocks are for employees to clock in and out.
- A prevention of and response to policy regarding bullying, cyber bullying, intimidation and harassment, with no changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.