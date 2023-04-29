DANVILLE — Danville District 118 School Board member Darlene Halloran called some of the state report card numbers “woeful” for the school district.
“I’m not happy with the state report card,” Halloran said. “I know we need to do a better job and I know that there are a lot of reasons why that exists the way it does.”
She thanked school officials for the jobs they are doing and in implementing programs to close the gaps. She hopes for more progress in the next year.
School district officials say chronic absenteeism by some students remains a huge problem for the district.
Forty percent of Danville District 118 students miss 18 or more school days a year. That’s almost a month of school.
“That’s huge,” said Superintendent Alicia Geddis.
The Danville District 118 school board heard a presentation this week on the district’s most recent performance in the Illinois Report Card which is an annual report released by the Illinois State Board of Education that shows how the state, and each school and district are progressing on educational goals.
Chris Rice, coordinator of early learning programs, started with early learning data from 2021-2022.
Forty-two percent of children coming into Danville schools are ready for kindergarten.
Teachers are creating instructional planning activities for about 58 percent of students to get them up to speed, Rice said.
“They’re just coming in not quite ready,” he said of these kindergarten students. Math skills are the lowest percentage. The data shows 12.8 percent of the kindergarten students are coming in meeting social/emotional, language and literacy and math readiness; and 57 percent of students are not developmentally ready in any of those three areas.
Rice said kindergarten teachers are on catch up from the start with some of these early learners.
English language arts readiness for grades 3-8 shows 15 percent proficiency of students in 2019. In 2021, D118 was at 10.8 percent and 2022 it’s at 12 percent. The state is at 30 percent.
D118’s Hispanic and early learner students are performing above the state average.
Kelly Truex, director of educational support program for the school district, said D118 had a 44 percent overall growth and the state had 50 percent.
Curriculum Director Mary Ellen Bunton said they’re trying programs to address the COVID-19 gap and other supports.
In math proficiency for grades 3-8, 7 percent of students were meeting or exceeding in math in 2022. That was up 1 percent from the previous testing cycle. The state average is 26 percent.
Math growth is at 40 percent, with the state at 50 percent. Rice said the rate of improvement for Danville students is more than a year’s worth of growth every year, but still behind the proficiency target.
The district has math support programs and a committee.
Danville High School SAT academic progress in ELA shows students with 15.7 percent proficiency in 2021, with the state at 33 percent; and in 2022, DHS is at 10.6 percent and the state was 30 percent.
Truex said chronic absenteeism is a factor in the testing. The number of students taking the test has played a part, she said. There have been post pandemic instructional plans, library updates and other reading and writing strategies to address these testing scores.
DHS SAT math proficiency was .4 percent in 2021 of students meeting or exceeding state standards; and in 2022, it’s 9.1 percent. DHS officials made math a building-wide goal.
There’s a district math committee and other supports to help talk about math to better learn, Bunton said.
Of ninth graders on track to graduate in four years, in 2022, 56.8 percent were on track. Officials are working with students at the freshman level on credit recovery and what courses they need to take to close the COVID-19 and at home/in school learning platform gaps from the two prior years, Rice said.
Illinois Report Card designations for schools: for 2022, DHS is targeted, South View is comprehensive, and North Ridge and elementary schools were commendable with Edison not receiving a designation due to class group size. Targeted means one or more student group is performing at or below the “all students” group of the lowest performing 5 percent of schools. Comprehensive means overall performance is in the bottom 5 percent of Title 1-eligible schools statewide. Commendable means overall performance is not in the top 10 percent of all schools and there are no underperforming student groups at or below the “all-students” group of the lowest performing 5 percent. Exemplary means overall performance in the top 10 percent of all schools.
Truex said they’re proud of this growth. The district had four comprehensive schools in 2018-2019 to 2021, in Garfield, Meade Park, Edison and South View, that were in the bottom 5 percent of the state. Now there is one comprehensive school and one targeted.
Mark Denman Elementary was targeted in 2018-2019 to 2021 for its special education and Black student groups. North Ridge was targeted for its Hispanic students, and then two or more races group.
In 2022, Meade Park and North Ridge moved up to commendable; DHS is targeted due to two or more races group; and officials expect to see improvements with test scores this year at South View.
The DHS graduation rate was 68 percent in 2021-2022, and was the same 10 years ago. It was 61 percent in 2020-2021.
The data also shows: Advanced Placement enrollment and increased dual credit classes; how the district educates educators; average class size remains just below the state average at 20.1 percent (20.9 percent is state); low-income students (78.5 percent) remain higher than the state average (46.5 percent); student enrollment is down to 4,765 students in 2022 from 5,631 in 2018; student mobility rate is 18.3 percent; student dropout rate for 12th graders was 6 percent in 2021 and 4.8 percent in 2022; student-teacher ratios include 14-1 at DHS and 19-1 at the elementary level; teacher retention and attendance; salaries; and district finances.
The board talked about home liaisons/interventionists to help with chronic absenteeism. There are several students who don’t live here all year, as they may be splitting time between a parent who lives here and one who lives elsewhere.
“We are hitting chronic absenteeism hard, this year and obviously moving forward,” Truex said.
After the pandemic, many students also didn’t come back, school officials said about overall enrollment.
