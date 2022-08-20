Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.