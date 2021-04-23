HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston School board will lose Curriculum Director Emily Brown from the school board this year.
Brown will end her role with the school board this year when she resigns her position as curriculum director at the end of this school year.
She served as the curricular coordinator from about 2010 to 2018 when she was named the curriculum director of the Hoopeston School District. Brown became involved with everything from curriculum to technology, developing and fine-tuning Hoopeston Area's remote learning program and fine-tuning last years response to COVID-19.
"I have decided that it is best for my family and our business to step away from my career in education," Brown said.
Brown and her husband, Bob, own 112 Wine & Coffee Shop, Bricks and Ivy Sports Collectibles, Built To Last Construction, and B21. Other things in her related jobs include property management for various rental properties, including the Princess Apartments.
In other business, several teachers were approved for the schools intensive intervention program for more than 100 students and employed the teacher to help the students.
Renewed educational support personal for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board approved the three-year retirement incentive plan for teacher Brenda Weston.
"She will leave very large shoes to fill in this district," said Superintendent Robert Richardson, "but I'm happy for her. She has put in her time."
Baccalaureate will not be held again this year, but the National Society induction will be held in person on April 25 in the school auditorium.
Graduation ceremonies will be live this year on the football field at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Rain date will be May 16, at 3 p.m. The spring musical and the fine art festival will be video taped.
The 2021 -2022 district calendar was approved and the two-year football co-op agreement with Armstrong-Potomac was approved.
