DANVILLE — The City of Danville would like to announce that curb repairs near the intersection of Jackson and Fairchild will begin the morning of Monday, September 27, 2021, and weather permitting, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the day. During this time, the road will be closed to all traffic traveling east through the intersection.
This work will begin at 8:45 a.m. Monday, September 27, 2021. This closure will affect motorists traveling east through the intersection of Fairchild and Jackson, and northbound traffic turning east from Jackson onto eastbound Fairchild.
Please choose an alternate route. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone and be attentive to posted detour routes.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
For more information, please contact David Ruwe, Construction & Maintenance Manager 217-431-2395.
