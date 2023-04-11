FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that Indiana 32 will close on or after Monday, April 17 for multiple culvert replacements near Hillsboro.
Indiana 32 will be closed approximately 2.3 miles east of U.S. 41. It’s expected to remain closed through mid-May, weather permitting.
The official detour follows U.S. 41 to U.S. 136 to Indiana 341.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors, LP for over $2.1 million. It also involves culvert work on Indiana 32 east of Indiana 341 and west of Indiana 25, along with a bridge replacement project on Indiana 341 over Branch Sugar Mill Creek.
The entire contract is expected to be completed in June of 2024.
