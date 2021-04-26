DANVILLE — Since opening the doors of the first restaurant in 1984, Culver’s has been committed to being an active member in its local community. On April 19, 2021, Culver’s of Danville, located at 3210 N. Vermilion St. carried on that tradition by donating a portion of its sales to raise funds for VA Illiana Health Care System of Danville.
Culver's of Champaign, Urbana and Danville partnered with the Illini Radio Group as a pillar sponsor for the Honor Fund Organization to help local military organizations. This particular event chose to purchase cookies from the Girl Scouts of America to help the VA of Danville with necessary snacks for their clinics they are hosting. One thousand dollars worth of cookies were purchased to donate to the organization. Tyler Vodacek, GM of Culver's of Danville and Jeff Eddy, DM were there to help deliver the cookies to the VA.
"We’re proud to call Danville home and doing our part to help just feels right," Vodacek said. "We strive to make a difference in the community we share with so many others, and working with VA of Danville allows us to help support individuals and families in our area."
Culver’s support of VA of Danville is just part of its dedication to giving back to the community. From Culver’s founders to locally owned and operated restaurants, each franchise partner and team member understands the importance of serving those in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.