CATLIN — An afternoon of fun Cub Scout activities will be held on Saturday, September 25 at Scout Camp Robert Drake, near Catlin.
Cub Scouts and their families are invited to enjoy shooting sports, pedal cars, sports challenges, and more. For many of the youth and their families, the Cub Scout Family Fun Day was an introduction to the activities of the Boy Scouts of America. The event is planned to provide a fun and enjoyable activity in a family friendly setting. Camp Drake has been providing a great location for outdoor skills development for 90 years.
For the Cub Scouts who like to drive, the Camp Drake pedal cars provide a few laps around the dirt track. The archery and BB gun ranges are the most popular spots for the Cub Scout marksmen. Instructors provided safety lessons for the shooting sports skills, and then Cub Scouts and family members tested their keen eye on the target.
A bonus event this year allows Cubs to run the Scout style obstacle course. Every new Cub Scout in the Prairielands Council in 2021 will receive a free T-shirt with paid BSA registration. Boys and girls in grades K-5 can join Cub Scouts at any time in a local Cub Pack. For more information, visit the Prairielands Council website at www.prairielandsbsa.org or call (800) 464-7291.
