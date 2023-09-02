DANVILLE – Downtown Danville, Inc. recently awarded a $5,000 Exterior Improvement Grant to Crose Insurance Agency to support a tuck point repair project on the agency’s building.
James and Debra Crose purchased the building at 113 N. Vermilion St. in 2000 and renovated the first floor of the former shoe store into their insurance agency and turned the second floor into their downtown home.
Executive Director of Downtown Danville, Inc. Annie Monyok, said the Crose Insurance Agency is the first of many grants the organization is planning to fulfill in the next year.
“Downtown Danville Inc., suspended its grant activities during COVID and we’re thrilled to be in a position to revisit those requests.” Monyok said. “We want to emphasize the profound commitment Downtown Danville, Inc. holds towards serving downtown businesses and fostering shared economic growth and prosperity.”
The mission of Downtown Danville, Inc. is to drive sustainable growth in the heart of the city by championing downtown businesses, funding targeted grants, creating opportunities for collaboration and implementing initiatives that enhance the appeal and economic prosperity of the vibrant downtown Danville community.
The Downtown Danville, Inc. Grant Program assists businesses within the special service area of downtown with the maintenance, upkeep and expansion of their downtown businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.