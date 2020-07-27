DANVILLE — CRIS Healthy-Aging Center will disperse free FEMA food packs for seniors age 60 and older in Vermilion County this week. Older adults are in a high-risk category for illness, and it is more important now than ever to keep them safe and healthy.
These FEMA food packs are available to individuals, older adults that CRIS would welcome to its various meal sites. As meal sites are still closed, CRIS will distribute the FEMA food packs on the following dates at the various locations:
• Today, 1-3:30 p.m. at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St.
• Wednesday, 1-3:30 p.m. at Hoopeston Multi-Agency, 206 S. First Ave., Hoopeston
• Thursday, 1-3:30 p.m. at Wanda’s Family Restaurant, 100 N. Main St., Georgetown
Participants must pre-register by calling CRIS Healthy-Aging Center Nutrition Department at 443-2999.
CRIS staff will take every possible measure to adhere to social distancing protocols. These measures include maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet between themselves and participants, wearing personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, and sanitizing equipment often.
These food packs provide five days of shelf-stable meals for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Each emergency meal pack varies, but will contain five non-perishable meals.
Food packs may include items such as cereal, fruit bars, grits, graham crackers, tuna salad, lasagna, beef stew, soup and crackers, applesauce, fruit juices, non-fat dry milk, cheese and more.
