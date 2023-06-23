DANVILLE — CRIS Healthy Aging continues to bring expert resources to community members and is partnering with State Senator Paul Faraci on a timely educational event.
Seniors and their family members are invited to learn how to detect fraud and prevent their susceptibility to scams during a free seminar conducted by state officials at CRIS Healthy Aging locations in Danville and Champaign.
The Danville seminar is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at CRIS Healthy Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St.
CRIS Healthy Aging is part of the Carle Health system and works to support individuals over age 60 live healthy, active lifestyles at home.
“Working in partnership with State Senator Paul Faraci and a representative from the Illinois Attorney General’s office, we are happy to share protective information to advance the health outcomes and wellbeing for those 60 and older,” said Lisa Miller, executive director of CRIS.
Anyone over the age of 60 can access CRIS services, which include these events. Other services include help preparing income taxes, signing up for Medicare/Medicaid, applying for state vehicle sticker discounts, and funding requests for food, clothing, utilities and other assistive devices. CRIS also offers support for grandparents raising grandchildren, memory care, reducing social isolation and classes in mastering aging as well as stressbusters for caregivers of those with dementia.
Participants can expect to hear from state and local experts, meet others and learn more about the wide variety of CRIS services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.