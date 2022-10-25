An official declares the extra point good during a skeleton football game scene on North Vermilion Street. This house is home to Caleb Griffin, a kicker for Illinois football. This year's design features skeleton players and fans enjoying a game.
Skeleton Illini fans cheer on a skeleton football game at the home of Illini kicker Caleb Griffin on North Vermilion Street.
A home on North Vermilion Street decorates for Halloween with giant dragons. The house began its tradition years ago with just one dragon, but new dragons have joined the party each year since.
This home on Orchard Street features large spiders crawling across the front from a large web.
