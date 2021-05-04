RANKIN — Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that claimed the life of a 59-year-old Rankin woman.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden Tuesday morning said the victim was Robin R. Robinson. An autopsy was to be performed Tuesday morning.
ISP said the preliminary investigation indicates a black 2005 Hyundai SUV driven by Ellis Flessner-Bryant, 20, of Rankin, was traveling south on Illinois Route 49 near 4000 North. Robinson was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet SUV and traveling north at the same location. Flessner-Bryant turned left into a private drive, in front of Robinson.
Robinson struck Flessner-Bryant in the passenger side. Flessner-Bryant came to rest in the ditch. Robinson rolled over, coming to rest in the roadway.
Flessner-Bryant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. Robinson was pronounced deceased on scene by the Vermillion County Coroner.
Flessner-Bryant was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way - Turning Left.
This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
