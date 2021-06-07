WOODWORTH — A two-vehicle crash in Iroquois County has claimed the life of a Danville woman and left a Danville man with life-threatening injuries.
The Illinois State Police said Farrah M. Johnson, 37, the passenger of a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Rickey L. Lane, 40, died Friday.
A press released stated that a 2001 Green Volvo XC70 was traveling westbound on E 1000N Road at 6:26 p.m. and was approaching Illinois Route 49. Lane and Johnson were traveling northbound on IL-49 approaching the same intersection.
"For unknown reasons, the driver of Unit 1 disobeyed the stop sign and drove into the intersection where it was struck by Unit 2."
Both vehicles came to rest in the northwest ditch. The Dodge Charger became engulfed in flames. The driver of the Volvo, a 51-year-old male from Glendale Heights, as well as Johnson, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Volvo driver's identity was being withheld pending family notification.
Lane was transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
IL-49 was shut down for the crash investigation. At approximately 12:10 a.m., the roadway was reopened. There is no further information at this time.
