DANVILLE — The Trep School has announced the grand opening of the Soar Space Business Center, a coworking and meeting space in the Towne Centre plaza at 2 E. Main St., in Suite 36.
The grand opening event on Friday, June 30, starts with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. followed by tours and networking until 1 p.m.
Tricia Teague, Danville alderman and owner of The Trep School, calls Soar Space Business Center the natural expansion of the work that she’s been doing at The Trep School, particularly the Trep OnTrack Business Bootcamp.
She said it also fills a desperate need for the city of Danville.
“Twenty years ago, before I moved back here, I was sitting in Danville coffee shops trying to find good wi-fi so I could work remotely,” Teague said. “New small business owners need a space where they can work, meet and grow. Providing it has been a dream of mine since I first came across the coworking concept.”
Soar Space Business Center provides a location for small home-based business owners to have professional meetings or work regularly, without the distractions of other public spaces and with terms as short as a single month or even a day pass. Memberships start as low as $50 monthly.
“My first office required a three-year lease. That feels like a big commitment when you’re getting your business started,” Teague said.
A receptionist is available for public access hours 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soar Space also offers night and weekend access for an additional fee.
The space has lockable desks for those who choose to leave belongings at their own dedicated desks, as well as furnished offices, meeting rooms, a training space and even podcast equipment. Additional services and amenities include an optional members logo wall, TVs, projectors, virtual mail, a notary, shredding, printing and copying.
The space will host programming for The Trep School after opening.
“We’ve been hosting the classes for our Trep OnTrack Business Bootcamp while we developed the space. The feedback we’ve gotten from current participants and prior graduates has been overwhelmingly positive,” Teague said. “Workshops will ramp up this fall. We’re happy to provide a space for other groups to host their events as well.”
For more information contact Paula Young, the Community Manager, at 217-499-3800.
