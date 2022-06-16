OAKWOOD — Flying S Ranch and Rodeo owner Alex Sipe calls this time of year “Cowboy Christmas.”
“I call this time of year from June to August that because all of the county fairs take place then and rodeos are a big act,” Sipe said. “It is going to be a part of county fairs all through the Midwest.”
A part of that celebration will come to the Vermilion County Fair on June 24-25 when the rodeo hits the main grandstand of the Vermilion County Fairgrounds.
“He was suggested to me from a friend. I reached out to him through several different phone calls and we were able to get it done,” Vermilion County Fair Board member Laramie Messmore said. “It’s great to have. It’s been a rough couple of years for everyone and they are a reputable company and we are fortunate to get them at all for us and we are looking forward to a huge turnout.”
Sipe, who is based in Indiana, has been fulfilling his childhood dream for the last 13 years.
“Basically it is something I wanted to do since I was a kid and I pursued it and built it from the ground up,” Sipe said. “I put on my first public event in 2009 and I haven’t missed a year since.”
Sipe said that the shows will include competitions and all of the events that rodeo fans will be familiar with.
“It will be a traditional rodeo, so you will see the traditional broncs, the bulls, the pretty cowgirls, barrel jumping and roping as well,” Sipe said. “All the cowboys and cowgirls will pay an entry fee, throw their money in the pot, and they are awarded prize money.”
The rodeo is the biggest rodeo at the fair in a long time and will not be in smaller venues like in the past few years because of the grandstand area, which was filled with dirt to fill what used to be the Vermilion County Speedway.
“It’s been a few years since we had a rodeo and it is the first time it will be on our grandstands,” Vermilion County Board Member Nikki Duffy said. “We have always had it in smaller horse arenas.
“I was probably a sophomore in high school, so 1984-85 may have been the last time they had a rodeo like this,” Messmore said. “We now have a level spot in front of the grandstands, so we can host certain events and this is one of them.”
The fair will start on June 21 with the open and junior show entries in Agriculture, Culinary, Education and Natural History, Fine Arts, Hobbies and Textiles
“I’ve had a few more people interested in showing things at the fair and I am hoping for a few more,” Duffy, who is in charge of general exhibits for the fair, said. “Our exhibits were down last year and this year, we hope we can fill the barns with everyone’s great work from the county.”
On June 22, the carnival opens along with the Little Miss, Junior Miss and Vermilion County Queen Pageant.
“We tend to draw a great crowd because our carnival is included in the admission ticket, so for $7, you can ride all the rides and with the cost of everything going up, it is a great for family fun,” Duffy said. “We are excited for the Queen pageant and we have a good amount of contestants and we are excited for that. We are trying something different with our People’s Choice this year in that you can put in an online vote.”
A new event planned is the Pee Wee Swine Showmanship show, which is set for June 24 — along with an Open Youth Horse Show.
“It gives children a chance to show livestock with other kids that have the same experience that they do,” Duffy said. “It levels the playing field for everyone to have the same experience and abilities.”
On June 25, there will be the Open Gilt & Barrow Show and the annual baby contest and on June 26, the fair ends with the Open Speed Horse Show and Demolition Derby.
With the restrictions the fair had last year gone for this season, Duffy said that it will be a great time for fairgoers and fair exhibitors to return.
“We are super glad that most of the restrictions have been lifted so more people can come to the fair,” Duffy said. “The restrictions didn’t hit any of our livestock exhibitors because they are naturally socially distanced because you would want to have some space in between you and the next exhibitor so they can’t see your livestock. We were hoping for a few more to show, but we are not sure Covid would have had an effect.”
Duffy said the only show that had to be canceled was the poultry show due to state regulations with the avian flu.
“I am hoping that with lifted restrictions, people can show up in the open shows with the cooking, photography and flowers and that is open for everyone in the county and there is a cash prize for the top exhibit.”
Admission for the rodeo is $10 online or $12 at the gate or a special $25 price for both nights. To purchase tickets online, fairgoers can go to vermilioncountyfair.org/shop.
“We are ecstatic and hope that we will have an action-packed show that everyone will love and talk about until next year,” Sipe said.
