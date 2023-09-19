COVINGTON Ind. — An event billed as “Fountain County’s Not So Finest” Cemetery Walk takes place on Saturday evening, Sept. 23.
Event organizer Kim Martin said, “This is our seventh year, and each time we focus on different individuals and/or families whose members have met a strange or eerie demise. It’s held at Covington’s Prescott Cemetery across from the Trojan Complex and features eight new true stories about local gruesome deaths from throughout Fountain County. It’s a little bit scary, and along the way and you’ll learn some little-known history.”
The first tour of the evening is set up for people who want to ride in their golf carts and begins at 7:30 p.m. Advance registration for the first tour is required by calling Martin at 765-793-4123. Tours will continue through the evening with the last beginning at 9:30 p.m.
The guided walk takes place along a dimly lit circular pathway at the cemetery with eight stops to visit with characters from the past. They are portrayed by 14 actors from Covington and Danville. Each tour lasts about 50 minutes. The walk is not recommended for small children. Free parking will be available at the Trojan Complex.
The individuals who are portrayed include Fountain County Judge Joseph Ristine and his wife Sarah; a local mother and daughter Blanche and Edith Young; an Irish Immigrant couple Thomas and Catharine Quirk; attorney Hiram Stillwell and his wife Clara; U.S. Treasurer Enos Nebeker and his wife and aunt; early parachuter Bobbie Owen; and local resident Cora Wiles Foster.
The event is sponsored by the Fountain County Genealogy Society and is a fundraiser for the Genealogy Library in Veedersburg, Ind.
