COVINGTON, Ind. — A town rooted in rich history is moving toward the future with new buildings and projects.
One of those improvements is a new 4,000-square-foot municipal building, replacing the 2,700-square-foot structure on Second Street.
The brick-and-stone city building is located at 329 Washington, just across from the county courthouse and within walking distance of shops on the square.
Mayor Brad Crain said he’s heard only positive comments from people.
“It’s more convenient to be downtown,” he said. “It’s been a plus for the community and the employees.”
As a bonus, he said, the city didn’t have to borrow money or raise taxes to pay for it.
Debby Gurley, clerk-treasurer, agreed, saying, “It’s wonderful that we’re in downtown in a new building and everything in it. It’s nice to to be here in the middle of town.”
The city offices, including the police department, had been housed in the Second Street building for 27 years. It has been sold to the Special Education Cooperative owned by seven school corporations.
Construction on the new building began last August and employees moved into it in February. The building then was closed to the public for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One change is that the new building has a room just for the city council. On one wall is a colorful painting of the school district’s mascot, a Trojan warrior, by speed artist John Jansky, which he created during the street fair in June 2018.
The police department has a large room for its six officers and school resource officer, with an area for training. There’s also an interview room, which the old building didn’t have.
For the main part of the building, a local artist is working on a 3-by-6-foot mural, featuring city sites, which will be installed on one wall. An open house will be held once the artwork is finished.
Almost all of the furnishings are new, having been purchased from Arnold Office Supply. Other features are a large storage area, a kitchen for the staff and police, and hardwood floors. The mayor has his own carpeted office.
There are two restrooms on the outside of the building, facing Fourth Street, which the public may use during festivals; that means the city won’t have to rent portable toilets.
The new building was erected on a corner lot, which had been vacant for about 20 years. Previously, Faust & Frey Hardware stood at that site.
