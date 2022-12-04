A surprise awards ceremony was held at the Beef House on Monday, Nov. 21 for Carol Freese, a business owner and philanthropist from Covington, Ind.
Carol and her husband Warner, have resided in Covington since 1972.
Carol was presented with a Sagamore of the Wabash Award for her many years of service to the Covington Community and Fountain County by Sen. Phil Boots in front of a crowd of approximately 100 people.
The Sagamore of the Wabash Award was created during the term of Gov. Ralph Gates, who served from 1945 to 1949.
Each governor since Gates has presented the certificates in their own way.
The award is the highest honor, which the Governor of Indiana bestows.
It is a personal tribute usually given to those who have rendered a distinguished service to the state or to the governor.
Among these who have received Sagamores have been astronauts, presidents, ambassadors, artists, musicians, politicians and ordinary citizens who have contributed greatly to Hoosier heritage.
Carol has two daughters; Jane Ann (Brian) Freese-Chapman and Susan (Steve) Reynolds; three granddaughters, Erin and Cora Reynolds and Jada Chapman; and one grandson, Brock Warner Chapman.
