KINGMAN, Ind. — 72-year-old Anita Field, of Covington, Ind., died after a crash on U.S. 41 at the Indiana 234 intersection Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police.
Around 8:40 p.m. EDT, ISP troopers and Fountain County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash that involved a passenger car and semi-tractor trailer.
Preliminary investigation indicated that a 2024 Honda CR-V was traveling westbound on Indiana 234 approaching the intersection of U.S. 41, where a 2022 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a trailer was traveling northbound. According to police, Field, driving the Honda, failed to stop at the intersection and yield the right-of-way, striking the northbound Peterbilt, driven by Randall Wallis of Elkins, Arkansas. This caused the semi-tractor and trailer to overturn, blocking both lanes of U.S. 41.
Field was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fountain County Coroner, and notification to Field’s family has been made. Wallis was not injured in the crash. The roadway was closed approximately nine hours for investigation and cleanup.
Indiana State Police was assisted by ISP Crash Reconstructionist, Fountain County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain County EMS, Fountain County Coroner’s Office, multiple Fountain County Fire Departments and Carnaghi Towing.
