COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington Community School Corporation School Board heard Monday from Athletic Director Trent McCormick, who reviewed a plan for the launch of a girls soccer program. McCormick recommended and introduced Margie Lockhart as the first coach of the Covington Trojans Girls Soccer Program.
“Ms. Lockhart has a strong background in coaching soccer,” McCormick said. “She will begin her duties in 2021 and will always have the distinction of being our first coach.”
McCormick said he has scheduled three junior varsity matches for the fall.
On behalf of the student–athletes, McCormick thanked Derek Holycross, girls soccer parent organization representative, for his efforts in helping make the program possible.
Holycross thanked the board, McCormick, and Coach Ryan Sowers for their support, while informing them of a donation from Fountain Trust Bank, which will be used to fund the launch of the program over the next three years. The donation is in the amount of $14,000 for each year (2020, 2021, 2022).
“We are so very grateful for the support of Fountain Trust,” board president Carolyn Lloyd said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the following hires: Stephanie Hohenstein, CHS aide; Margie Lockhart, girls soccer coach (2021); Trisha LaGue, seventh-grade volleyball coach; and Makenzie Pollard, WRSSC occupational therapist.
• Received the following project updates:
— The Seventh Street sidewalk replacement project has been completed.
— Due to manufacturing delays, the middle school security vestibule project has been moved to September.
— The WRCTE automotive facility construction project remains on schedule for a September completion.
— The classroom improvement project is moving forward with preparations for the arrival of the Vertical Unit Ventilators scheduled for September.
— Work on the replacement of the elementary school front canopy is scheduled to begin in mid–September, with the project lasting for eight weeks.
• Approved Trudie Dillon as a financial consultant for the corporation.
• Approved the 2020 Teacher Appreciation Grant Policy, with no changes made from the 2019 TAG Policy.
• Approved the 2020–21 Teacher Evaluation Manual.
• Reviewed the 2020 assessed valuation information for the five townships in the school district.
