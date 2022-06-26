The following students from Covington High School received distinguished honors for the second semester of the 2021-2022 academic year:
9th Grade: Savannah Bishop, Kennedie Cadman, Westin Coffing, Sydni Crain, Kyla Culotti, Brookelyn DeZarn, Landon Hardy, Haley Holycross, Joel Holycross, Jaxon Keller, Summer Krepton, Elee Lawson, Gabbie McKinney, Ethan Nemecz, Haley Nichols, Leland Pickett, Bleron Saliji, Addison Streuer, Karly VanOstrand, Emma Wade, Liam Wilderman and Kelly Yang
10th Grade: Zoey Anderson, Lauren Bealer, Dani Berger, Immanuelle Bunch, Trinity Cope, Tyra Hammer, Marlet Hernandez-Sanchez, Emma Holycross, Reis Lewsader, Levin Marcinko, Aiden Miller, Briel Richardson, Alexandria Scarlett, Nicket Shah, Carter Snyder and Shea Springer
11th Grade: Bailey Coffing, Erica Estes, Kavan Fye, Halle Grady, Quinton Lancaster, Ashlynn Livengood, Conlan Moore, Evan Norton, Kaleb Parkhurst, Ty Smaltz, Micah Stonecipher and Ethan Wise
12th Grade: Abigail Bealer, Tyleigh Cates, Mackenzie Cope, Jayma Girdler, Bernadette Goeppner, Haley Harmeson, Hailynn Herzog, Eliza Holycross, Emily Holycross, Sierra Krepton, Holly Linville, Paige Messmore, Briley Peyton, Cora Reynolds, Calvin Springer, Emma Taylor, Amiyah Williams and Grace Wright
The following students from Covington High School received honor roll recognition for the second semester of the 2021-2022 academic year:
9th Grade:Emma Britt, Peyton Brown, Zamarah Chambers, Ben Christoff, Katie Drollinger, Keegun Freed, Josef Goeppner, Eli Holmes, Angel Krout, Rylynn McDaniel, Rorie Ragsdale, Urban Roarks, Carson Schaeffer, Curt Slider, Alex Sutherlin, Abigayle Thompson, Alana Wells and Pierce Whiteman
10th Grade: Andrew Bechtold, Haley Corray, Harlee Daniels, Avery Durant, Coye Ferguson, Adison Garland, Lilly Hacquet, Hailey Hoaks, Kourtney Hooks, Michael Jones, Brian Karrfalt, Alexis Lloyd, Braden Morgan, Dylan Siddens, Greta Smith, Rosemary Stump, Kobe Townsend and Oliver Wilderman
11th Grade: Aubrey Allison, Zach Eaton, Jackson Frieze, Karver Fye, Dane Gerling, Jackson Kindell, Brooke Kirkpatrick, Isabella Lynch, Zachary McConnell, Lily Mullins, Caleb Nemecz, Luke Stewart, Lauren Vale, Wyatt Woodrow and Layton Woodrow
12th Grade: Emily Bonner, Andrew Boyd, Sam Christoff, Trece Claypool, Amber Cruser, Faith Daniels, Ethan Dixon, Neil Ellmore, Karsyn Engle, Luke Hanson, Alex Hicks, Vivian Jacobs, Alan Karrfalt, Lauryn Kuritz, Chloe Martin, Zoie Martin, Aimee Pickel, Nolan Potter, Jared Purple, Kayleigh Ragsdale, Peyt Shumaker, Jack Stewart, Ethan Streuer, Savion Waddell, Trenton Winslow and Katie Woodrow
