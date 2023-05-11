COVINGTON, Ind. — The 2023 annual Covington, Ind. High School Alumni gathering will be Saturday, June 3 at the Beef House Banquet Center near Covington.
Jim Hegg, chairman of the Wall of Fame Committee, announced that the 2023 Alumni Wall of Fame recipients will be inducted at the annual banquet and this year’s recipients are Donald E. Hickman, Class of 1958 and Jeffrey S. (Jeff) Price, Class of 1960.
Nomination forms for 2024 will be available at the Alumni Banquet.
Reservations for the banquet can be made by contacting Marsha Fulton, 765-585-8873 or by sending a check to Covington Alumni Assn, C/O Marsha Fulton, 10692 S 875 W, Covington, IN 47932. Please include graduation class year. Cost is $30 per ticket. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern time).
Donald E. Hickman is a native of Covington, Ind. Rear Admiral Hickman was commissioned an Ensign in the Supply Corps in March 1963 upon graduation from Officers Candidate School. He served the U.S. Navy for more than 37 years, and his very successful career culminated in his selection as the 40th Chief of Supply Corps and Commander, Naval Supply System Command. Prior to that, his senior leadership positions included Director of Navy Supply Policies, Vice Commander Naval Supply System, Executive Director, Material Management, Defense Logistics Agency, and Comptroller, Naval Supply Systems. His afloat tours were Supply Officer, USS Sabine (AO-25), Assistant Supply Officer, USS Independence ( CV-62), and Supply Officer, USS Forrestal (CV-59).
He served several tours in the Pentagon and spent 17 years on and off in the Washington D.C. area. He picked up the nickname of “Smoke” during his Navy career and is known by that name by all his Navy friends. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration degree from The George Washington University.
RADM Hickman’s personal awards include the Navy Distinguished Service Award, Legion of Merit (2) as well as numerous other personal (8) and unit awards (6). He was awarded the Navy Supply Corps Lifetime Achievement award in 2011 for his efforts in writing the history of the Navy Supply Corps and for initiation of the Memorial Scholarship program which automatically awards 4-year scholarships to all dependent children of any Supply Corps Officer who dies on active duty.
Since retirement, Smoke served as Chairman of the Navy Supply Foundation, a non-profit that provides scholarships and support to military dependents and dependents. He also served as Chairman of Combat Veterans to Careers, a non-profit which provides employment opportunities for service members returning to civilian life. He was an independent Supply Chain consultant and served as a board member of VT Halter Marine, a shipbuilder in Gulfport, Ms. for several years.
Smoke and his wife Libby, (58 years) live in The Villages, Fl where he is active in several local organizations.
Jeffrey S. (Jeff) Price, a proud graduate of Covington High School in Covington, Ind., holds an A.B. degree from the Colorado College in Colorado Springs and M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Rice University, Houston, Texas. Jeff currently resides in El Cerrito, Calif. on the eastern shore of San Francisco Bay.
Since 1999, Jeff has been chairman, president and CEO of Octamer, Inc., a company focused on anti-cancer products, which has currently reached FDA approval for a therapeutic treatment targeting a particularly lethal form of brain cancer in very young children.
Previously, as founder, chairman and primary technical officer of Planet Biotechnology Inc., Jeff worked with a small group of scientists creating novel anti-infective human therapeutic proteins in genetically engineered green plants. Planet’s key products included a treatment and prevention of intoxication from anthrax infection, antibodies that prevent tooth decay, and antibodies that block lethality from botulinum toxin.
From 1991 to 1997, Jeff was president and CEO of Neurobiological Technologies Inc. He took NTI public in February 1994, and brought four products into Phase 2 clinical trials. Prior to that, Dr. Price was Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) at Cetus Corporation for more than 14 years, where he directed a staff that grew to approximately 500 scientists, engineers, physicians and support personnel. PCR DNA amplification, a ubiquitous critical technology used by medical and forensic science world-wide, was discovered and developed under Dr. Price’s management of the Cetus R&D team. It was the first invention by a biotech company to result in a Nobel Prize. Jeff was a member of the executive management team at Cetus that raised approximately $500 million in financing, taking Cetus public in 1981.
Jeff has two sons: Josh, a software developer living in Berkeley, Calif.; and Benjamin, a musician and translator living in Madrid, Spain. Among Jeff’s fondest Covington memories are playing along the banks of the Wabash River as a kid with Jim Sweezy; also, with John Mills and his brother, creating the Purple Grotto Syndicate in the basement of their house, and generally raising hell on Halloween.
