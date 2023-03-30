COVINGTON, Ind. — A new spring event aims to meet the needs of businesses and consumers.
The Covington Business Association is sponsoring its first annual Home and Garden Show on Saturday.
The show is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. EDT at the Fountain County Fairgrounds, 476 U.S. Highway 136, Veedersburg, Ind.
Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
Vendors will be located inside and outside.
Local fire and police departments will be on site with their “touch a truck” program for children to get up close to see the inside of a fire truck and police car. The Local Restaurant will be catering food inside as well as food trucks will be set up outside.
Other sponsors of this event are KISS/KOOL radio stations.
Participating vendors: AFLAC/Morgan Duprey; AHW LLC; Allied Capital Title, LLC; B&B Farms; Barney Realty (Carol Cosgrove); Barnyard Blooms; Bentley Real Estate, LLC; Central Illiana Living Say So Communications, LLC; Creekside Renovations; Day & Sons Plumbing; Douglass & Nelson, Inc.; Downs TV & Appliances; Fluffy Fellows Farms; Fountain County Art Council; Fountain Trust Company; Glascock Equipment & Sales; Industrial Federal Credit Union; JBH Lawn Care; KBM Mechanical, LLC; Kruger Tuckpointing; Lockhart Woodworking, LLC; Off The Wall Pressure Washing & Lawn Care; OTL Excavating; Pampered Chef; Patriot Pure Water Conditioning; Pro Pest Control; Prudential Advisors; Purdue Extension; Red Barn Fabworx; Robinson Chiropractic; Slider Tree Service/Roofing; Smokehouse Kettle Corn; State Farm; Tarquini’s; The Brad Smith Agency – Farmers Insurance; The Fountain Insurance Agencies, Inc.; The Haven; The Local; Tipmont/Wintek; Tommy B’s Powersports; United Way of Danville Area, Inc.; Unique Home Solutions; USDA – Rural Development; Vermilion Advantage; and Wabash Valley Flower Shop.
“We wanted to bring something new to the area that would help showcase and promote local businesses. We gave first priority to our Covington Business Association members then opened it up to other area businesses. We have businesses from both Indiana and Illinois, a few coming from Indianapolis and Lafayette (Ind.),” according to Amy Thompson, a member of the Covington Business Association.
The event’s Facebook page can be found at: https://fb.me/e/2CylGx8Kp?mibextid =RQdjqZ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.