COVINGTON — As a father, Brad Lewsader of Covington, Ind. loves to play rounds of disc golf with his family.
It was a group of friends who had gotten together to get a 9-hole disc golf course installed at the Covington City Park six years ago.
They found the park had room for it, and R.T. Orr designed the course and worked with the city to get it installed.
“The city gave us money for the baskets and goals,” Lewsader said.
The group made the posts and had a donation for the signs.
Lewsader said it was a fun project, and disc golf has continued to grow as a sport.
It’s has done better than the group expected it would.
“It really has grown,” Lewsader said, adding that more people have started playing the sport since COVID-19.
He said the Covington course can see six to 12 players a day.
The Covington Disc Golf group has a Facebook page.
Lewsader said his whole family plays, including wife, Leslie, son, Bradley, 18, and daughter, Kayley, 10. The family also set up disc golf baskets on their farm to play.
It’s good exercise, and people get to see more of the park, Lewsader said.
“You can walk one and a half to two miles any course you play,” Lewsader added.
It’s fun to play with friends, and also to travel to other courses, such as in Cayuga, Ind. and Danville, he added.
He said he and Bradley will play courses while traveling for spring break and summer vacation. Bradley started playing when he was very young.
The family will take a day and go play courses. They meet new people and see different courses.
Lewsader too designed the disc golf course in Miller Park in St. Bernice, Ind.
He said there’s little cost to play the sport.
“It’s free to play most places,” he said, adding that someone can invest $20-$30 for three essential discs to play with.
Like golf, practice improves many people’s games.
