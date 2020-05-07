HOOPESTON — Two items topped the discussion agenda at Hoopeston's City council meeting Tuesday — when to open some of Hoopeston and employees' Covid-19 leave.
"When do you recommend we come out of emergency status?" Alderman Alex Houmes asked. "I think emergency declarations could be reduced somewhat so (city) committees could meet."
Brad Hardcastle, EMA director, updated the council on the number of cases now in Vermilion County. There are 25 cases in Vermilion County, Hardcastle said, and the emergency committee is looking at the governor's five-phase plan in regard to when Hoopeston can loosen its restrictions.
Since the governor extended the order to the end of May and Rantoul Foods had 20 or more people testing positive for the corona virus, Hardcastle said, "We have a lot of citizens working in Rantoul, (we) need emergency plans a little longer."
He promised to look at everything possible in the "next couple weeks to see how we can open up our parks, at least."
Mayor Bill Crusinberry added that this pandemic was uncharted territory. "If certain areas need open, then talk about it with EMA. (These) three individuals (on the committee) have had training on this. EMA knows things we don't know," he said.
The second major item was the "employee Covid-19 leave," a temporary procedure if someone should contract the virus or be exposed to it. Alderman Jeff Wise wanted to make sure the employee would have full pay if exposed, contracted the virus or had to care for members of family who contracted it instead of receiving "two-thirds pay if family members contracted it and the employee had to care for them," as stated in the federal guidelines.
Hardcastle stated it was always the intention that the employee would be paid full pay if the virus was contracted, exposed to or a family member had to be cared for by the employee.
"We need to support our employees," Wise said.
The employee Covid-19 leave was passed unanimously with employee(s) receiving full pay if exposed, contracted or had to care for family members.
In other council business:
• Joel Schuler, code enforcement officer for the city, asked if it were necessary to put signs in front of homes that had a code violation or if he could just give the home numbers and a report to the council.
"I don't want to publicly embarrass people," Schuler said. He added he wanted a directive in writing from the mayor on procedure.
• The SCADA system upgrade was approved 6-1 in the amount of $76,635. Alderman Chad Yaden voted no. The old system, according to Alderman Lourdine Florek, was 25 years old. The system would be paid from the infrastructure maintenance fund.
"The SCADA system is the whole control system for the water plant," Crusienberry said. If that went down, the water treatment plant would be run manually for at least a month until repairs were made.
• Russ Leigh & Associates was approved unanimously to do the city audit, not to exceed $7,600. The proposal for the audit said the accounting firm would guarantee the audit would be completed by Sept. 30, but would try to have it done by June.
• Street and alley cleanup was in progress and should be completed in the next couple weeks.
• Concerns about the tree stumps left from the removal of dangerous trees were discussed. Streets and alley workers will try to get to as many as they can and grind them down while still removing dangerous trees, Wise said.
• The parks are doing their normal spring time work, according to Houmes, and would put the new scoreboard up at the baseball field soon. One new seasonal employee had been hired and a second one is in the plans.
In preparations to plant replacement trees for dead, dangerous or diseased trees that were being removed from the parks, Houmes said the parks tree nursery had been converted into a gravel bed nursery with pea gravel from the city slab. The bed is an irrigated bed of gravel where tree stock was held for 3-6 months to help increase the root system of the trees in preparation for planting later.
Houmes added that he had teamed up with Tom Halloran, operator of the nonprofit "Trees for Danville" and tagged into his spring order, which gave his committee a discount on shipping and bulk pricing for the 320 trees ordered. The parks had also taken advantage of the Vermilion County Conservation District's spring sale for more trees and a few varieties of native shrubs.
"We'll let all the saplings build their root system over the summer," Houmes said, "and start replanting them in the fall."
• Crusinberry commented that he saw a minor child driving a golf cart on the city streets with the dad letting him drive. A child has to be 16 years old to drive a golf cart, the same as a car, according to the city ordinance. The council discussed fining the parent or child driving, take away the privilege of driving a golf cart on city streets or cite the child for driving without a license. Further discussion was needed.
• Crusinberry also discussed sign permits. Several businesses were putting up signs without getting sign permits and placing them on the city right-of-way. Businesses must obtain sign permits for signs.
• Seventeen properties were discussed for the Land Bank, with three targeted for removal.
