DANVILLE — Vermilion County Health Department's Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said "it isn't good," about the latest surge in local COVID-19 cases.
"We're certainly seeing lots of new positive cases and our hospital rates are high as well," Toole said on Friday.
Current hospitalization numbers have been among the highest seen locally in the pandemic.
The youngest age hospitalized has been someone in their mid 20s.
"It's still a highly-contagious airborne disease," Toole said.
With more schools starting back, he added "we hope we don't see a lot of transmission in the schools, but it's certainly a possibility."
Toole said as the rates are climbing again, with hospitalizations and new case rates, "I'd like to see more people decide to get vaccinated. I think that's still the best defense we have against this."
Vermilion County's vaccination rate increases some, as more people trickle in to get vaccinated at the health department and elsewhere.
The health department has started getting phone calls from people about booster shots for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients.
Health department officials will be focusing on trying to reach vaccine-hesitant people to come in for their initial shots, while also this fall scheduling third vaccination shots for people.
Toole said he thinks some of those coming in now for COVID-19 vaccines are seeing the new variant and uptick in cases, which has everyone's attention.
He said hearing about hospitals in Florida and other southern states are scaring some people too.
Some other people are seeing a family member or co-worker who got the vaccine and they seem to be doing OK, so they think it's safe now to get it too, he said.
Another group of people say their employer is requiring them to get the vaccine. These can include health care workers, those working in long-term care and state employees in a congregate setting.
"These are just really trying times and it's going on longer than anyone expected or wants it to," Toole added. "We all wish we were done with this, but we're not."
COVID-19 Daily Update as of Aug. 20, 2021
IDPH Statistics for Vaccination Numbers
Vermilion County Vaccination Counts
Total Number of Vaccinations Administered (includes 12+): 48,642
Total Number of Vermilion County Residents fully vaccinated (includes 12+): 26,021
Percentage of Vermilion County’s TOTAL Population who are fully vaccinated: 33.88%
Percentage of those who are 65+ and have at least 1 dose: 72.20%
Percentage and Number of those who are 65+ that are fully vaccinated: 69.08% / 10,263
Percentage of those who are ages 18-64 and have at least 1 dose: 38.35%
Percentage and Number of those who are 18-64 that are fully vaccinated: 34.33% / 15,058
Percentage of those who are 12-17 and have at least 1 dose: 16.31%
Percentage and Number of those who are 12-17 that are fully vaccinated: 11.53% / 700
Weekly Vermilion County Case Counts (as of 8/20)
Active Cases: 338
Hospitalizations: 26 (7.7% of active cases) This number had been 30.
Total Cases (beginning March, 2020): 11,077
Total Released / Recovered: 10,580
Total Deaths: 159
Known Variant Case Information (Not all specimens are tested for variants)
Variants found in Vermilion County:
B.1.1.7 (Alpha)
B.1.351 (Beta)
B.1.617.2 (Delta)
B.1.617.3
P.1 (Gamma)
P.1.1
Total Number of Known Delta Variant Cases in Vermilion County: 30
Total Number of Known Fully Vaccinated Variant Cases: 7 / 105
B.1.1.7 (2)
P.1 (2)
P.1.1 (1)
B.1.617.2 (2)
CURRENT POSITIVITY RATES
Region 6: 8.0% positivity rate (seven day rolling average)
Vermilion County: 10.1% positivity rate (seven day rolling average)
Vermilion County: 12.9% daily positivity rate (8/17/2021)
ICU Availability: 21%
10 Days of COVID-19 Patient Increases out of the last 10 days
Vermilion County Community Transmission Level
Transmission Level is based on total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Blue is Low (0-9.9 case rate); Yellow is Moderate (10-49.99 case rate) ; Orange is Substantial (50-99.99 case rate), and Red is High (More than 100 case rate)
Vermilion County is currently at high (8/18/2021), 476.52 new cases per 100,000 over the last seven days.
