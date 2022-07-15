A surge in COVID-19 cases has caused the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to raise Vermilion County's transmission status to "high."
Because of the increased rate of transmissions, the CDC is advising people to wear masks in indoor public places and urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including a second booster, if eligible.
The CDC also recommends that persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes in case of disease) should consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where they could be exposed to to the COVID-19 virus.
The SHIELD Illinois team will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Vermilion County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has set the county’s case rate (rolling average over a seven-day period) at 65.7 cases per 100,000 population, significantly higher than what the county had been running throughout most of the spring and early summer.
There have been two diagnosed hospital admission in the past week. The region currently lists 20% of intensive-care beds available in the region, a decrease in beds over past weeks.
The COVID-19 death toll since the beginning the pandemic in March of 2020 remains at 297. That number has not increased since late winter.
Vermilion County's vaccination rate is listed by the state at 43%, which is the lowest rate compared to surrounding counties and among the lowest in Illinois.
