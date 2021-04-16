More new cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County have been reported as the case count since the pandemic began a year ago nears 9,000.
Health officials reported 24 new cases on Wednesday evening — two residents in their 80s, one in their 70s, two in their 60s, three in their 50s, three in their 40s, one in their 30s, six in their 20s, two teens, one grade-school-aged child, one toddler, and two infants. That brings the total cases since March 2020 to 8,948, 42 of which are active.
There are currently five Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized. The death toll remains at 126 county residents.
Health officials also reported that, with the help of the Illinois National Guard, 169 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 at Danville Area Community College on Wednesday.
The Illinois National Guard is continuing to assist us with local vaccination clinics. While the focus the next two weeks will be on providing second-dose Moderna vaccinations at DACC and at the airport to those who received their first-dose Moderna vaccinations last month, health officials said they are offering some first-dose vaccination opportunities. Please check the department’s website, www.vchd.org, or call 217-431-2662, ext. 263 or 264 for details.
