DANVILLE — Presiding Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy announced that the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse reopened Monday, July 27 for all scheduled hearings.
The courthouse was closed Friday after an employee of the Vermilion County Circuit Clerk’s Office tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
In an effort to protect the health and welfare of all courthouse employees and patrons, and the community at large, all employees of the Circuit Clerk’s Office were required to seek testing and follow all quarantine recommendations of the testing site.
All other employees of the clerk’s office reporting test results were negative, although a bailiff tested positive and is required to quarantine.
The entire courthouse was cleaned and sanitized on Friday.
Only persons who have a scheduled hearing or appointment will be allowed access to the courthouse until further order of the court.
