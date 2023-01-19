DANVILLE — Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Associate Judge Mark Goodwin on Thursday ruled against Danville mayoral candidate Jacob Lane appearing on the April 4 ballot.
Goodwin denied a motion for a temporary restraining order against the Danville Election Commission from excluding his name from the ballot.
Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandy Delhaye said she now will order ballots with only mayoral candidates Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and Jackie Vinson on them.
"I'm obviously disappointed," Lane said.
He said unfortunately the courts focused on the Dec. 21 meeting of the Danville Election Commission and not the Dec. 14 meeting where the commission ruled on Williams' objection to Lane's election petitions not having enough valid voter signatures. Lane said he was not notified of the action to take place Dec. 14. He only had a chance to present evidence on Dec. 21 against the election commission's ruling he couldn't be on the ballot.
A status hearing on Lane's case in Vermilion County Circuit Court was set for Feb. 22.
Lane said he'll be talking to his attorney on how to proceed.
Lane's attorney, Matthew Custardo, said "we did our job and it just didn't go the way we wanted it to."
He told the court that the election code matters, and procedures were not followed accordingly.
Williams' objection to Lane's election petition stemmed from a mayor candidate must submit a minimum of 225 valid resident voter signatures. Although Lane’s petition contains 231 signatures, 22 of those signatures are invalid due to the person living outside city limits or not being a registered voter, according to Williams' complaint and ruled on by the election commission.
Goodwin said in looking at the record, Williams' complaint was filed within the five days requirement, and even if five of the signatures were granted as valid signatures, Lane is still 17 signatures short of the number required on an election petition to run for mayor.
"He's still short," Goodwin said. "He doesn't have enough (valid) signatures to run for mayor."
Goodwin said Lane's arguments don't change that fact.
Election Commission attorney John Beardsley argued that the Dec. 14 commission ruling meeting also didn't matter because Lane had the Dec. 21 meeting to present evidence why his name should still appear on the ballot.
Lane, who filed to be a Danville mayoral candidate but whose name the Danville Election Commission voted will not be on the ballot, filed a petition for judicial review in Vermilion County Circuit Court.
The Danville Election Commission in December voted that Lane didn’t have enough signatures of registered voters on his election petitions.
Lane’s court petition argued that his due process and procedural processes under the Illinois Election Code were denied when he received no notice of the commission’s Dec. 14 meeting, and the decision to remove his name from the ballot “was fundamentally flawed in that the DEC’s conclusions based on the objections were inaccurate.”
His petition stated Williams’ objection had wrong names and numbers listed on a few of Lane’s submitted voter signatures.
Lane’s court petition also stated other issues regarding the election commission, including the open meetings act violation and Williams’ objection to Lane’s election petition was not time stamped with the hour upon which Williams’ objection was filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.