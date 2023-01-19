Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low around 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.